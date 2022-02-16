GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $306,000 in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DYN. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 75.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 98.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 3,595.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYN opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.95. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $22.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.61.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

