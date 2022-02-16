GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 106,278 Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 226,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,278 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Geron were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Geron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,511,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,951,000 after buying an additional 191,723 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Geron by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,591,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after acquiring an additional 413,994 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Geron by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,155,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 133,903 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Geron by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,181,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 115,453 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Geron during the 2nd quarter valued at $969,000. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GERN stock opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Geron Co. has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.23.

GERN has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

