GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 26,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLPN. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $900,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 75.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 53,087 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $589,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Dolphin Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dolphin Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

DLPN opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 14.76%.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc engages in the provision of entertainment marketing and content development. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment Publicity and Marketing, and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment consists of 42West, The Door, Viewpoint, and Shore Fire Media.

