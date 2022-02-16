GSA Capital Partners LLP Trims Stock Position in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) by 6.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 20.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion in the third quarter valued at $113,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSE GTX opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.41.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 18.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability.

