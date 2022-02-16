GTY Technology (GTYH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect GTY Technology to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GTYH opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85. GTY Technology has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $8.25.

In other news, CEO Tj Parass acquired 15,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $104,661.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig Ross sold 15,000 shares of GTY Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in GTY Technology by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in GTY Technology by 6.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in GTY Technology by 119.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in GTY Technology by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in GTY Technology by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the period. 44.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GTY Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

