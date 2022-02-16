GTY Technology (GTYH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect GTY Technology to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of GTYH opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85. GTY Technology has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $8.25.
In other news, CEO Tj Parass acquired 15,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $104,661.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig Ross sold 15,000 shares of GTY Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GTY Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
About GTY Technology
GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.
