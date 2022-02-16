Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) to report earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.92). Guardant Health reported earnings of ($0.94) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year earnings of ($4.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.40) to ($4.00). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($4.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.05) to ($3.50). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Guardant Health.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GH. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.11.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $424,718.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy purchased 54,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.36 per share, for a total transaction of $5,142,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 996.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $72.38 on Wednesday. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $59.57 and a fifty-two week high of $180.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.31.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guardant Health (GH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.