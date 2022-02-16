Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,850 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $6,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter worth about $1,567,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 90.0% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 8,533 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 194,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter worth about $1,216,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 55.2% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $118.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.23 and a 200-day moving average of $133.80. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.51 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 7.21%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen cut their price target on Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.58.

In related news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total value of $1,861,528.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total value of $263,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,482 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

