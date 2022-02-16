Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $6.63 Million Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,794 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $6,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 3.9% during the third quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 1.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 40.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 0.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of SWX stock opened at $65.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $61.38 and a one year high of $73.54.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

