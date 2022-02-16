Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,201 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $7,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 10.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 396,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,868,000 after buying an additional 38,291 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter valued at $571,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,401,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 223.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 33,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 23,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 65.5% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $44.83 on Wednesday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.88 and a 1-year high of $127.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.38.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.17.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

