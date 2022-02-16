Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 7.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,689 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $144.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.65 and a 200-day moving average of $135.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of -56.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.86. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $189.00.

In other news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total transaction of $50,582.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.66, for a total transaction of $827,709.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,537 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,465 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.33.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

