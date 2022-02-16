Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Halfords Group (LON:HFD) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 460 ($6.22) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HFD. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.50) target price on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 525 ($7.10) target price on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.55) target price on shares of Halfords Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

HFD stock opened at GBX 304.80 ($4.12) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 338.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 333.74. Halfords Group has a 12 month low of GBX 263 ($3.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 441.80 ($5.98). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £667.30 million and a P/E ratio of 10.11.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

