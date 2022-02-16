Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Hammerson (LON:HMSO)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 32.50 ($0.44) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 13.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on HMSO. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.37) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 35 ($0.47) to GBX 31 ($0.42) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.34) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.34) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.54) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hammerson currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of GBX 30.79 ($0.42).

Get Hammerson alerts:

HMSO stock opened at GBX 37.75 ($0.51) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 35.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 34.25. Hammerson has a one year low of GBX 20.34 ($0.28) and a one year high of GBX 44.60 ($0.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.71.

In other news, insider Habib Annous acquired 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £52,800 ($71,447.90). Also, insider Rita-Rose Gagné acquired 306,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of £101,226.84 ($136,978.13).

Hammerson Company Profile

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.