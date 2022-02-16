Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $79.25

Shares of Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (LON:HHV) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 79.25 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 79.63 ($1.08), with a volume of 12343 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80.25 ($1.09).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 85.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 90.38. The firm has a market cap of £213.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.83.

Get Hargreave Hale AIM VCT alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.10%.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.