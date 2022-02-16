Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 32.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 490,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,718 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $17,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOG. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,682,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,854,000 after buying an additional 901,026 shares in the last quarter. H Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 11,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,032,000 after buying an additional 2,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,837,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,948,000 after buying an additional 984,373 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,824,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,257,000 after purchasing an additional 263,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,341 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HOG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.12.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $42.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $816.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.85 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

