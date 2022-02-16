Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 33.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share.

HVT stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.31. 2,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,328. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The company has a market cap of $522.30 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day moving average is $32.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 583,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,848,000 after purchasing an additional 20,717 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 130.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 442,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,534,000 after buying an additional 250,777 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 518.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 284,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,701,000 after buying an additional 238,640 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 57.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after buying an additional 73,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 197,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after buying an additional 16,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

