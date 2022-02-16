Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 33.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share.
HVT stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.31. 2,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,328. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The company has a market cap of $522.30 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day moving average is $32.76.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.
Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile
Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.
