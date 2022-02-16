Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $29.37, but opened at $30.50. Haverty Furniture Companies shares last traded at $29.56, with a volume of 2,265 shares.
The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 9.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.
The company has a market capitalization of $522.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.76.
About Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT)
Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.
