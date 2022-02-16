Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $29.37, but opened at $30.50. Haverty Furniture Companies shares last traded at $29.56, with a volume of 2,265 shares.

The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 9.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 546.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 433.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $522.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.76.

About Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT)

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

