Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HE traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.97. 675,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,394. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.63. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

In other news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $166,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 162.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,650,000 after purchasing an additional 188,605 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after purchasing an additional 22,693 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 32.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,062,000 after purchasing an additional 64,311 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 210,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 33,193 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

