Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2022

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HE traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.97. 675,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,394. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.63. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

In other news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $166,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 162.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,650,000 after purchasing an additional 188,605 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after purchasing an additional 22,693 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 32.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,062,000 after purchasing an additional 64,311 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 210,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 33,193 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Read More

Earnings History for Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.