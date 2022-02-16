HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO)

Analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IMGO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imago BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Imago BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ:IMGO opened at $24.06 on Monday. Imago BioSciences has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $35.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.25.

In other Imago BioSciences news, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 13,000 shares of Imago BioSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $266,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $934,460 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Imago BioSciences in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Imago BioSciences by 248.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $106,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

