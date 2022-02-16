Head to Head Comparison: Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) vs. GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX)

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) and GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bowman Consulting Group and GreenBox POS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bowman Consulting Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 GreenBox POS 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bowman Consulting Group presently has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 51.25%. Given Bowman Consulting Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Bowman Consulting Group is more favorable than GreenBox POS.

Profitability

This table compares Bowman Consulting Group and GreenBox POS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bowman Consulting Group N/A N/A N/A GreenBox POS -106.65% -52.52% -42.26%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bowman Consulting Group and GreenBox POS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bowman Consulting Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GreenBox POS $8.52 million 17.08 -$5.01 million N/A N/A

Bowman Consulting Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GreenBox POS.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.6% of Bowman Consulting Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of GreenBox POS shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.3% of GreenBox POS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bowman Consulting Group beats GreenBox POS on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals. The company also provides construction management services, including constructability review, value engineering, budgeting and cost estimating, interagency and utility coordination, onsite observation and report evaluation, public communication and outreach, and resident engineer services, as well as bid solicitation, documentation, and preparation services; and environmental consulting services consisting of wetlands and waters of the U.S. delineations, natural resources inventories, wildlife and vegetation surveys, threatened and endangered species surveys, endangered species conservation and management, wetland creation and enhancement design, NEPA documentation, section 404/401 permitting and compliance, NPDES permitting, and phase I environmental site assessment. In addition, it offers landscape architecture, land procurement and right-of-way acquisition, structural engineering, surveying and geospatial engineering, and transportation and water resources engineering services, as well as mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

GreenBox POS Company Profile

GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

