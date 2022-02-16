Head to Head Contrast: Butler National (BUKS) & The Competition

Butler National (OTCMKTS: BUKS) is one of 29 public companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Butler National to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Butler National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of Butler National shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Butler National has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Butler National’s peers have a beta of 1.66, suggesting that their average stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Butler National and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Butler National 0 0 0 0 N/A Butler National Competitors 164 910 1714 52 2.58

As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 24.12%. Given Butler National’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Butler National has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Butler National and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Butler National $61.48 million $1.43 million 7.20 Butler National Competitors $3.70 billion -$86.44 million 35.13

Butler National’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Butler National. Butler National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Butler National and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Butler National 10.30% 17.70% 7.19% Butler National Competitors -246.46% -49.15% -27.41%

Butler National Company Profile

Butler National Corp. engages in the aerospace and professional services industries. It operates through two segments: Aerospace and Professional Services. The Aerospace segment offers aircraft modifications, special mission and regulatory-driven aircraft solutions. It provides systems integration, engineering, manufacturing, installation, service, overhaul and repair of aircraft and aircraft-related products. The Professional Services segment provides professional management services in the gaming industry. It also offers professional architectural, engineering and management support services. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Olathe, KS.

