Head-To-Head Review: FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) vs. Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX)

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) and Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.1% of FTC Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of Himax Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.5% of Himax Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares FTC Solar and Himax Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTC Solar -45.04% -63.08% -35.82% Himax Technologies 23.96% 55.56% 29.99%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FTC Solar and Himax Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTC Solar $187.35 million 1.93 -$15.92 million N/A N/A Himax Technologies $887.28 million 2.37 $47.13 million $1.88 6.44

Himax Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than FTC Solar.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for FTC Solar and Himax Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTC Solar 1 1 6 1 2.78 Himax Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00

FTC Solar currently has a consensus price target of $9.78, indicating a potential upside of 129.53%. Himax Technologies has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential downside of 38.02%. Given FTC Solar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe FTC Solar is more favorable than Himax Technologies.

Summary

Himax Technologies beats FTC Solar on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc. provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution. The company serves customers through a sales and support network. Its customers include solar asset owners and project developers; and engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc. is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit. Its products used in TVs, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality (VR) devices and many other consumer electronics devices. Himax Technologies was founded by Biing Seng Wu and Jordan Wu on June 12, 2001 and is headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan.

