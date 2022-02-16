Head-To-Head Survey: RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC) versus Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX)

RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC) and Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for RedBall Acquisition and Six Flags Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RedBall Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Six Flags Entertainment 0 1 11 0 2.92

Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus price target of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.91%. Given Six Flags Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Six Flags Entertainment is more favorable than RedBall Acquisition.

Risk and Volatility

RedBall Acquisition has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Six Flags Entertainment has a beta of 2.42, meaning that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RedBall Acquisition and Six Flags Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RedBall Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Six Flags Entertainment 3.58% -4.06% 1.62%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.8% of RedBall Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RedBall Acquisition and Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RedBall Acquisition N/A N/A -$25.09 million N/A N/A Six Flags Entertainment $356.58 million 11.14 -$423.38 million $0.49 94.27

RedBall Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Six Flags Entertainment.

Summary

Six Flags Entertainment beats RedBall Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

RedBall Acquisition Company Profile

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors. RedBall Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

