Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on HR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.25.
Shares of HR opened at $31.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 163.32 and a beta of 0.60. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.28.
Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile
Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Healthcare Realty Trust (HR)
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.