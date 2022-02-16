Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.25.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of HR opened at $31.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 163.32 and a beta of 0.60. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.28.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bbva USA increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.9% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.