Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Acquisition were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $20,444,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Healthcare Services Acquisition by 6.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,426,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,904,000 after acquiring an additional 89,580 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Services Acquisition by 6.3% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,351,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,175,000 after acquiring an additional 79,800 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Healthcare Services Acquisition by 4.9% during the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 724,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after acquiring an additional 33,533 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Services Acquisition by 48.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 666,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 216,404 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCAR stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

