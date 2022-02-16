Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.680-$1.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:PEAK traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,229,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,470,444. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average of $34.93. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $28.86 and a one year high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $483.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.88 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.35%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a market perform rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

