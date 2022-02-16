HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $357,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 35.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

ICF stock opened at $66.35 on Wednesday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.98.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

