HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 1,019 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWX opened at $69.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.54 and a 200-day moving average of $68.47. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $59.80 and a twelve month high of $71.88.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

