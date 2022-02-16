HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 909 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 406.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SITE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.88.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total value of $3,380,021.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SITE opened at $183.49 on Wednesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $147.60 and a one year high of $260.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

