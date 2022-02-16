HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 2,218 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,995 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $195,284,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 27.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,578,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $749,572,000 after acquiring an additional 980,928 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter worth about $97,568,000. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 14.9% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,841,114 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $628,829,000 after acquiring an additional 496,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter worth about $70,040,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.23, for a total transaction of $440,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.45, for a total value of $2,751,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,794 shares of company stock valued at $18,016,444. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $211.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.27. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.77 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of -31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.92) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

