Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Stock Holdings Decreased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lowered its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,893 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,923,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,401,000 after buying an additional 3,691,508 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,994,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,647 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,573,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,418,000 after purchasing an additional 125,791 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,765,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,855 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,180,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,684,000 after purchasing an additional 108,960 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $148.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.13.

HLT stock opened at $158.00 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.50 and a 52-week high of $159.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,215.38 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $435,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.