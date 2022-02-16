Hoo Token (HOO) Market Cap Hits $111.39 Million

Hoo Token (CURRENCY:HOO) traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 15th. Over the last week, Hoo Token has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar. Hoo Token has a total market cap of $111.39 million and $11.16 million worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hoo Token coin can now be bought for $1.35 or 0.00003073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00044957 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,137.94 or 0.07136256 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,981.12 or 1.00021289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00048745 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00049792 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002926 BTC.

About Hoo Token

Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. Hoo Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937 . Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hoo Token’s official website is hoo.com

Hoo Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoo Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoo Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hoo Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

