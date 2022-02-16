Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Given New $4.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) had its price target raised by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 198.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hookipa Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

NASDAQ HOOK opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.20. Hookipa Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.35.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 15,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

