Horizon Investments LLC Buys Shares of 2,396 State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 279.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $413,342.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT opened at $100.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.37 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STT. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.58.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

