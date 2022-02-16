Horizon Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

Horizon Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,396 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 100,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,762,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HUSV opened at $33.23 on Wednesday. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.47 and a fifty-two week high of $35.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.76.

