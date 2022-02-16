Horizon Investments LLC Sells 40,378 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Horizon Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 90.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,378 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.69 and a 200-day moving average of $63.17. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $54.31 and a one year high of $69.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

