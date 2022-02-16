Horizon Protocol Price Reaches $0.0780 on Exchanges (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. In the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0780 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.12 million and $110,187.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00044138 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,070.80 or 0.07032965 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,564.02 or 0.99773396 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00049153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00051508 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002901 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

