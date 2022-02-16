Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,915 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,599.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HST stock opened at $18.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.84 and a beta of 1.29. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $19.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.83.

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.35.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

