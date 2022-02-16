Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Receives $21.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.80.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TWNK shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.86. 939,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,460,712. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.73. Hostess Brands has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Hostess Brands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hostess Brands by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Hostess Brands by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Hostess Brands by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Hostess Brands by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

