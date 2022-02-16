Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Receives $21.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.80.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TWNK shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.86. 939,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,460,712. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.73. Hostess Brands has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
About Hostess Brands
Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.
