Hour Loop Inc’s Quiet Period Will Expire on February 16th (NASDAQ:HOUR)

Hour Loop’s (NASDAQ:HOUR) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, February 16th. Hour Loop had issued 1,500,000 shares in its IPO on January 7th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Hour Loop’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOUR opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. Hour Loop has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $10.33.

About Hour Loop

Hour Loop Inc is an online retailer engaged in e-commerce retailing in the U.S. market. It has operated as a third-party seller on www.amazon.com and has sold merchandise on its website at www.hourloop.com. Hour Loop Inc is based in REDMOND, Wash.

