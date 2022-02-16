Howard Wilson Sells 23,164 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CFO Howard Wilson sold 23,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $790,587.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PD stock opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.52. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $58.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 33.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PagerDuty by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,324,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,303,000 after buying an additional 892,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,675,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,215,000 after buying an additional 27,427 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,636,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,866,000 after acquiring an additional 456,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,873,000 after acquiring an additional 39,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,259,000. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PD shares. TD Securities upgraded PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James upgraded PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.04.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

