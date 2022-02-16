Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $44.84

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.84 and last traded at $44.84, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.84.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Howden Joinery Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Howden Joinery Group Plc is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products to local builders and trade professionals. It also involves in the manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. The company was founded by Matthew Ingle in October 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Howden Joinery Group (HWDJY)
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.