H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.46.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$15.25 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of HR.UN stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$12.84. The stock had a trading volume of 515,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,011. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$12.14 and a one year high of C$17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.16, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.61.

In related news, Director Ronald C. Rutman acquired 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.15 per share, with a total value of C$462,311.81. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,374,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$18,076,970.24. Also, Director Alexander Danial Avery purchased 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$518,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 207,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,353,400. Insiders purchased a total of 92,160 shares of company stock worth $1,371,113 over the last ninety days.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

