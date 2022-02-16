Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 31,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.70.

In other news, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael P. Hogan acquired 1,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.77 per share, for a total transaction of $150,127.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,443,350. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $90.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.48. ArcBest Co. has a 12-month low of $52.86 and a 12-month high of $125.00.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 4.01%.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

