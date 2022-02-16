Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 53.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 11.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 0.8% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Wingstop by 1.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Wingstop by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Wingstop by 0.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

WING has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.78.

WING opened at $157.68 on Wednesday. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.49 and a 52-week high of $187.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.55. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $3,322,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

