Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,623 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,166,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,001,000 after acquiring an additional 232,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,569,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,097,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,021,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,265,000 after acquiring an additional 581,085 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $96,706,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,469,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,077,000 after acquiring an additional 43,721 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 2.50. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.29 and a 12 month high of $33.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Resideo Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.