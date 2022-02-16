Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 1,178 Shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Veoneer were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,184,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veoneer by 428.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 959,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,126,000 after purchasing an additional 778,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veoneer by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 859,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,287,000 after purchasing an additional 33,580 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,473,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

VNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Veoneer from $31.25 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veoneer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

Shares of NYSE VNE opened at $35.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Veoneer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.28 and a twelve month high of $40.46.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.02). Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 35.98% and a negative net margin of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

