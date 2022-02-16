Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes Position in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KIRK. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Kirkland’s by 4,576.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Kirkland’s by 140.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Kirkland’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kirkland’s by 4,433.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis purchased 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.71 per share, with a total value of $1,086,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Pleas III purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.41 per share, for a total transaction of $144,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). Kirkland’s had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The business had revenue of $143.63 million for the quarter.
About Kirkland’s
Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kirkland’s (KIRK)
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK).
Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.