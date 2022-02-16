Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes Position in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KIRK. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Kirkland’s by 4,576.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Kirkland’s by 140.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Kirkland’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kirkland’s by 4,433.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis purchased 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.71 per share, with a total value of $1,086,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Pleas III purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.41 per share, for a total transaction of $144,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KIRK stock opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.73. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $34.45.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). Kirkland’s had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The business had revenue of $143.63 million for the quarter.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

