Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Malibu Boats by 30.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Malibu Boats by 13.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Malibu Boats by 383.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $69.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.93 and its 200-day moving average is $70.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.69. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.28 and a 52 week high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $263.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MBUU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

