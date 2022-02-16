Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 10.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $365,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 13.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,268,000 after purchasing an additional 48,374 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHVN opened at $140.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.04. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $62.57 and a twelve month high of $151.51.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director Julia P. Gregory sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Elyse Stock sold 21,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $2,312,235.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,734 shares of company stock valued at $11,502,028. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BHVN shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.55.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

