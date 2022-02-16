HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 193,471 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,326,203 shares.The stock last traded at $37.54 and had previously closed at $37.81.

HSBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 550 ($7.44) to GBX 615 ($8.32) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Investec cut shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day moving average is $29.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.54.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in HSBC by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,502,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,497,000 after purchasing an additional 220,788 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in HSBC by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,374,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,730,000 after purchasing an additional 124,185 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in HSBC by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,699 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,842,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,992,000 after purchasing an additional 287,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HSBC by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,197,000 after purchasing an additional 281,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

